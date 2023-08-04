Romanian company wins contract to build 69-km high voltage power line in Finland
Aug 4, 2023
Romanian company wins contract to build 69-km high voltage power line in Finland.
Romanian company Electromontaj Group has won a contract with Finnish national electricity transmission operator Fingrid for the construction of a 69-kilometre-long high-voltage line in Finland. "Entering the Finnish market means for us a new validation of the quality of execution of projects (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]