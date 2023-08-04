OMV Petrom hires Saipem to build Neptun Deep offshore infrastructure for EUR 1.6bn

OMV Petrom hires Saipem to build Neptun Deep offshore infrastructure for EUR 1.6bn. Romania’s largest energy company OMV Petrom announced that it awarded to the local subsidiary of Italian group Saipem the EUR 1.6bn contract for developing the Neptun Deep offshore natural gas project, including management, engineering, procurement, fabrication, assembly, maritime (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]