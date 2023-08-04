80 MW Doicesti-Sotanga Solar Park, Part of Energy Project Including Europe’s First SMR, Becomes Operational

80 MW Doicesti-Sotanga Solar Park, Part of Energy Project Including Europe’s First SMR, Becomes Operational. Doicesti-Sotanga photovoltaic park, with a 80 MW installed power, has become operational. The investment is part of Doicesti energy project that will include the first SMR in Europe, the second one in the world after the US, developed by US-held NuScale. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]