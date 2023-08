UiPath Boasts 85% Higher Turnover in 2022

UiPath Boasts 85% Higher Turnover in 2022. UiPath, the first Romanian IT company listed on Wall Street, has cemented its position as the biggest tech company on the local market by turnover after raking in a RON2.27 billion result in 2022, up 86% from 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]