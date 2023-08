VPK Packing Aims to Invest RON3.3M in 2023

VPK Packing Aims to Invest RON3.3M in 2023. Belgian-held corrugated fiberboard maker VPK Packaging, with a plant in Bihor, plans to invest RON3.3 million this year. It has a five-year investment plan underway. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]