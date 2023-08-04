80MWp PV park commissioned as part of Doicesti Energy Complex in Romania

80MWp PV park commissioned as part of Doicesti Energy Complex in Romania. The Doicești - Șotânga photovoltaic park with an installed capacity of 80 MWp, part of the Doicești energy complex, has been commissioned. The Doicești complex will also include the first small modular reactor (SMR) plant in Europe, the second after the US. The developer is RoPower Nuclear, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]