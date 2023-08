Romania speeds up transfer of barges from Ukraine's Danube ports

Romania speeds up transfer of barges from Ukraine's Danube ports. Romania will speed up customs procedures to accommodate around 30 ships coming from Ukraine's Danube ports, recently under Russian bombing, over the next two days, to demonstrate that trade has not stopped, Reuters reported. The move is aimed to clear a logjam in the aftermath of the Russian (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]