Dutch Group Damen Calls for Termination of Contract with Romanian State for Mangalia Shipyard

Dutch Group Damen Calls for Termination of Contract with Romanian State for Mangalia Shipyard. Dutch group Damen Shipyards, which in mid-2018 entered the shareholding structure of Damen Mangalia shipyard, is calling for the termination of the legal contract related to the functioning of the joint venture between Damen Holding BV and the Romanian state regarding Mangalia shipyard. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]