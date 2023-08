Bucharest Stock Exchange 1H/2023 Consolidated Operating Revenues Down 16%

Bucharest Stock Exchange 1H/2023 Consolidated Operating Revenues Down 16%. The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the operator of the Romanian capital market, registered consolidated operating revenues worth RON25.71 million in the first half of this year, down 16% from the RON30.4 million level of 1H/2022, amid the evolution of trading revenues. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]