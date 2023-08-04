EPPO conducts searches in Romania in connection with workforce employment fraud

EPPO conducts searches in Romania in connection with workforce employment fraud. The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) in Romania recently conducted searches in 17 locations, including public institutions, as part of an investigation into a EUR 1.6 mln fraud related to European and national funds intended for promoting workforce employment. The searches took (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]