Romania’s south could turn into a desert in the next 20 years, minister says



In the next 20 years, the climate in Romania will be similar to that of Greece, defined by long periods of heatwaves with many extreme weather phenomena, with desertification in the south, Romanian environment minister Mircea Fechet recently argued. Seasons in Romania are already no longer (...)