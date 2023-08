Deloitte Romania Promotes Four Employees To Directors Within Its Audit And Assurance Practice

Deloitte Romania Promotes Four Employees To Directors Within Its Audit And Assurance Practice. Deloitte Romania is promoting Alexandru Stancu, Ana Serban, Florian Sima and Raluca Burciu to the positions of directors within the Audit and Assurance Practice, effective September 1, 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]