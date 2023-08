Ameropa Group Takes Out EUR550M Syndicated Loan For Working Capital Needs

Ameropa Group Takes Out EUR550M Syndicated Loan For Working Capital Needs. Swiss-based agri-business group Ameropa, which owns Azomures, Romania’s largest fertilizer producer, has signed the contract for a syndicated loan worth EUR550 million which will be used for the company's current business. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]