Navodari Power Grid To See RON47.71M Upgrades Via Modernization Fund. Romania's energy ministry and E-Distribuţie Dobrogea signed a non-refundable financing contract through the Modernization Fund, in the total amount of RON47.71 million (VAT included). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]