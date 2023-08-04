Helleniq Energy Group Enters Romanian Renewable Energy Market With Acquisition Of Four Photovoltaic Parks From Mytilineos

Helleniq Energy Group Enters Romanian Renewable Energy Market With Acquisition Of Four Photovoltaic Parks From Mytilineos. Helleniq Renewables, a subsidiary of Helleniq Energy Holdings, has signed a binding agreement with MYTILINEOS for the construction and acquisition of 4 photovoltaic (PV) parks in Southern Romania, with an aggregate capacity of 211 MW. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]