DTEK Renewables Installs Largest Wind Turbine In Romania Near Iasi

DTEK Renewables Installs Largest Wind Turbine In Romania Near Iasi. DTEK Renewables International, a company owned by Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine's richest businessman, has completed the installation of the largest wind turbine ever in Romania this month, a 125-meter tall 6 MW Vestas in a 60 MW wind farm in Ruginoasa (Iasi). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]