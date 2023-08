Romanian state trader Unirea plans grain-for-fertilizers deal with Egypt

Casa de Comert Unirea, a Romanian state-owned company initially designed to help farmers sell their products on the local market, is preparing a deal with Egypt where it seeks to export grains in exchange for fertilizers, according to Agrointel quoting Alexander Degianski, advisor to the (...)