Cooperative in central Romania invests EUR 1.1mn in egg-packaging line

Cooperative in central Romania invests EUR 1.1mn in egg-packaging line. Ovo Product Cooperativa Agricola, an agricultural cooperative in Sibiu County with a turnover of over EUR 4.6mn in 2022, completed an investment project of over EUR 1.1mn dedicated to its egg sorting, packing and storage capacity last year. It delivers annually over 38 million eggs in large (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]