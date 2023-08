Romania scraps EUR 1.2bn acquisition of mult-role military corvettes

Romania scraps EUR 1.2bn acquisition of mult-role military corvettes. French Naval Group, the winner of the EUR 1.2bn contract for procurement of military multi-role corvettes, failed to sign the frame contract within the deadline, the Romanian Ministry of Defence announced. The second-placed bidder, Damen, was not appointed to replace the French contractor (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]