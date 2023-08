Romania’s public R&D spending per capita is only 6.7% of the EU average

Romania spends less, in per capita terms (EUR 17.6) but also as a % of GDP (0.12%), in research and development (R&D), according to Eurostat data. This reflects the priority given by the Government to R&D, an essential engine for economic growth.