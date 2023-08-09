Events in Romania: Holzstock Festival takes place at fortified church in Hosman this month

Holzstock Festival, the event that aims to promote the architectural heritage of Hosman, a village in Sibiu county, and the initiatives in Hârtibaciului Valley, will hold its ninth edition between August 18th and August 20th. The festival takes place in the ensemble of the fortified church in (...)