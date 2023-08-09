Bucharest Residential Developer Makes EUR70M Investment In Five-Star Hotel Project In Poiana Brasov

Real estate development company Rock Development Holding will invest EUR70 million in the development of the first five-star hotel project in Poiana Brasov. The new luxury project will consist of a hotel with 120 rooms and an extended-stay hotel with 75 residential units. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]