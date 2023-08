Hidroelectrica Announces Recruitment Process For New Members Of Directorate

Hidroelectrica Announces Recruitment Process For New Members Of Directorate. Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO), the largest hydropower producer in Eastern Europe, announced in a stock market report on Wednesday (August 9) that it was organizing a contest for recruiting a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and four other members of the Directorate, for a four-year term. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]