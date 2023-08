Infinity Capital Investments Sells Its 27.5% Ownership Stake In Turism Lotus Felix For RON9M

Infinity Capital Investments Sells Its 27.5% Ownership Stake In Turism Lotus Felix For RON9M. Infinity Capital Investments (formerly known as SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) said in a stock market report on Wednesday (Aug 9) that it had signed a sale-purchase contract on Aug 8 for its 27.455% ownership stake in Turism Lotus Felix for RON9.04 million, which was fully collected . [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]