Sierra Quadrant: Number Of Romanian Companies Dissolved Hits 15-Year High In H1/2023

The number of Romanian companies dissolved reached a record high of the last 15 years, of 19,442 businesses, according to an analysis by consulting firm Sierra Quadrant. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]