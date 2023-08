Alpha Bank Romania's Loan Portfolio Up 10% In H1/2023 To EUR3B

Alpha Bank Romania's Loan Portfolio Up 10% In H1/2023 To EUR3B. Alpha Bank reported a 10% increase in its loan portfolio in Romania in the first half of 2023, up to EUR3.02 billion net exposure, while customer deposits amounted to EUR3.04 billion, up 13.6% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]