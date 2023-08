Amazon Development Center In Romania Ends 2022 With EUR124M Turnover, Up 11% YoY

Amazon Development Center In Romania Ends 2022 With EUR124M Turnover, Up 11% YoY. Amazon Development Center, the development center US giant Amazon in Romania, which started its activity on the local market 18 years ago, ended 2022 with a turnover worth over EUR124.6 million (RON616.7 million), up 11% from 2021, in line with data on the finance ministry website. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]