August 10, 2023

Nearly 6,900 Ukrainians got a job in Romania after outbreak of war in Ukraine
Aug 10, 2023

Nearly 6,900 Ukrainians got a job in Romania after outbreak of war in Ukraine.

The number of Ukrainian citizens who found a job in Romania after the outbreak of the war in their country reached a new record this week, according to a weekly situation centralized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity (MMSS). At the national level, until August 7, 6,850 employment (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Rompetrol Well Services Switches To RON6.5M Net Profit In H1/2023 Rompetrol Well Services (PTR.RO), one of the major suppliers of well services in Romania, ended the first half of 2023 with a net profit of RON6.45 million from a loss of RON564,700 in the same period of 2022, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on data from the (...)

European Commission OKs EUR200M Romanian Scheme For Forest Owners Facing Exploitation Restrictions The European Commission has approved a Romanian state aid scheme worth RON200 million (RON998 million lei) intended to compensate forest owners for the wood they did not cut, as a result of some ecological restrictions.

OTP Bank Ends H1 With RON183M Consolidated Net Profit OTP Bank Romania recorded a consolidated net profit of RON183 million in the first half of 2023, driven by an increase in operating profit and positive credit risk costs, as the bank posted RON14 million losses in the same period of 2022.

Bestjobs: Financial Concerns Impact Romanians' Personal And Career Plans Financial concerns influence the personal and career plans of Romanians as they are seeking jobs that offer long-term security or targeting booming fields of activity, such as IT and cybersecurity, renewable energy, digital content, financial investments, and healthcare, as indicated by trends (...)

Finance Ministry Raises RON525M From Banks On August 10 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON525 million from banks on Thursday (August 10), selling government paper maturing in 2026, at an annual average yield of 6.58%.

C&W: More Than 500,000 Sqm Of Logistics And Industrial Spaces Transacted In H1/2023 Companies leased nearly 550,000 square meters of logistics and industrial spaces in the first half of 2023, with over one third of this volume being related to pre-lease agreements, mainly in projects set to be delivered in 2024, as per data provided by real estate consulting data Cushman (...)

5 To Go Opens Coffee Shop In HILS Pallady Bucharest Local café network 5 to go opened a shop in the HILS Pallady residential complex in the east side of Bucharest early in August.

 


