Nearly 6,900 Ukrainians got a job in Romania after outbreak of war in Ukraine



Nearly 6,900 Ukrainians got a job in Romania after outbreak of war in Ukraine.

The number of Ukrainian citizens who found a job in Romania after the outbreak of the war in their country reached a new record this week, according to a weekly situation centralized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity (MMSS). At the national level, until August 7, 6,850 employment (...)