Nearly 6,900 Ukrainians got a job in Romania after outbreak of war in Ukraine
Aug 10, 2023
Nearly 6,900 Ukrainians got a job in Romania after outbreak of war in Ukraine.
The number of Ukrainian citizens who found a job in Romania after the outbreak of the war in their country reached a new record this week, according to a weekly situation centralized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity (MMSS). At the national level, until August 7, 6,850 employment (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]