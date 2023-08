Romania's Defence Ministry takes steps towards F-35 procurement

Romania's Defence Ministry takes steps towards F-35 procurement. Romania's Ministry of Defense (MApN) has submitted to the Romanian Parliament a request to approve the purchase of 32 F-35 fighter jets, Minister Angel Tîlvăr told Antena 3. "The main threat to Romania's security in the current context is the strengthening of the military potential of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]