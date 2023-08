Ukraine’s DTEK installs largest wind turbines in Romania

Ukraine’s DTEK installs largest wind turbines in Romania. DTEK Renewables International & Moldova Eolian, part of the DTEK energy and utilities group, controlled by Rinat Ahmetov, Ukraine’s richest, assembled the first turbine in the wind farm in Ruginoasa commune, Iasi County, where it works with the Romanian group Electromontaj. The equipment (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]