Conpet Ends H1/2023 With RON241M Turnover, Up 3.4% YoY, And RON29M Net Profit, Down 13% YoY

Conpet Ends H1/2023 With RON241M Turnover, Up 3.4% YoY, And RON29M Net Profit, Down 13% YoY. Romanian state-owned oil transporter (COTE.RO) ended the first half of 2023 with a turnover of RON241 million, up 3.4% on the year, and a net profit of RON29 million, lower by RON4.63 million than the level reported in the same period of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]