New car registrations in Romania jump 22.2%, electric and hybrids on the rise

New car registrations in Romania have increased by 22.2% in the first seven months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, with "green" cars experiencing a significant jump of 36.5% and reaching a market share of 22.9%, according to data from the Association of Producers and Importers (...)