Rompetrol Well Services Switches To RON6.5M Net Profit In H1/2023Rompetrol Well Services (PTR.RO), one of the major suppliers of well services in Romania, ended the first half of 2023 with a net profit of RON6.45 million from a loss of RON564,700 in the same period of 2022, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on data from the (...)
OTP Bank Ends H1 With RON183M Consolidated Net ProfitOTP Bank Romania recorded a consolidated net profit of RON183 million in the first half of 2023, driven by an increase in operating profit and positive credit risk costs, as the bank posted RON14 million losses in the same period of 2022.
Bestjobs: Financial Concerns Impact Romanians' Personal And Career PlansFinancial concerns influence the personal and career plans of Romanians as they are seeking jobs that offer long-term security or targeting booming fields of activity, such as IT and cybersecurity, renewable energy, digital content, financial investments, and healthcare, as indicated by trends (...)