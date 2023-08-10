Transilvania Broker de Asigurare Turnover Falls 15% To RON60M, Net Profit Drops 30% To RON5.5M In H1/2023

Transilvania Broker de Asigurare Turnover Falls 15% To RON60M, Net Profit Drops 30% To RON5.5M In H1/2023. Transilvania Broker de Asigurare (TBK.RO), one of the largest insurance brokers on the local market, ended the first half of 2023 with a turnover of RON60 million, down 15% on the year, and a net profit of RON5.5 million, down 30% on the year, the company said in a financial report published (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]