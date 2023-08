European Commission OKs EUR200M Romanian Scheme For Forest Owners Facing Exploitation Restrictions

European Commission OKs EUR200M Romanian Scheme For Forest Owners Facing Exploitation Restrictions. The European Commission has approved a Romanian state aid scheme worth RON200 million (RON998 million lei) intended to compensate forest owners for the wood they did not cut, as a result of some ecological restrictions. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]