OTP Bank Ends H1 With RON183M Consolidated Net Profit

OTP Bank Ends H1 With RON183M Consolidated Net Profit. OTP Bank Romania recorded a consolidated net profit of RON183 million in the first half of 2023, driven by an increase in operating profit and positive credit risk costs, as the bank posted RON14 million losses in the same period of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]