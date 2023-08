Rompetrol Well Services Switches To RON6.5M Net Profit In H1/2023

Rompetrol Well Services (PTR.RO), one of the major suppliers of well services in Romania, ended the first half of 2023 with a net profit of RON6.45 million from a loss of RON564,700 in the same period of 2022, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on data from the