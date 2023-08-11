First PE deal financed under the Resilience Facility in Romania

First PE deal financed under the Resilience Facility in Romania. The ACP Group investment fund became a shareholder of the network of medical imaging clinics Medicales, which has five units and ended last year with a turnover of RON 14 million (+12%), Ziarul Financiar reported. This was the first deal financed by a fund partly funded with money from the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]