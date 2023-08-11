Romania Average Net Salary Rises 1.3% In June 2023 Vs May 2023

Romania Average Net Salary Rises 1.3% In June 2023 Vs May 2023. The average net salary in Romania increased by 1.3% in nominal terms in June 2023 compared to May 2023, to 4,600 (EUR938), data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Friday (August 11). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]