Romania Average Net Salary Rises 1.3% In June 2023 Vs May 2023
Aug 11, 2023
Romania Average Net Salary Rises 1.3% In June 2023 Vs May 2023.
The average net salary in Romania increased by 1.3% in nominal terms in June 2023 compared to May 2023, to 4,600 (EUR938), data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Friday (August 11).
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Biofarm Ends H1/2023 With RON50M Profit, Up 15% YoY
Pharmaceutical producer Biofarm Bucuresti (BIO.RO) reported a profit of RON50.1 million for January-June 2023, up 15% from RON43.6 million reported for the same period of 2022.
Evergent Overshoots Threshold Of EUR500M In Assets Under Management On June 30, 2023, Up 2.5% YoY
EVERGENT Investments, an investment company listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EVER, said in its half-year financial report of Aug 8 that it surpassed the threshold of EUR500 million in assets under management on June 30, 2023, up 2.5% versus June 30, 2022, amidst (...)
Transilvania Investments Alliance Reports Total Assets Of RON1.5B For H1/2023, Up 4.1% YoY
Transilvania Investments (TRANSI.RO), one of the five financial investment companies listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first half of 2023 with financial results in line with the objectives set for 2023, namely, a net profit of RON52.4 million, down 23.84% from the net result (...)
Practic Bucuresti Ends H1/2023 With RON15.4M Net Profit, Down 40.9% YoY
Practic SA (PRBU.RO), one of the largest owners of street-level retail space in Bucharest, held by Radu Dimofte, ended the first six months of 2023 with a net profit of RON15.4 million, down 40.9% on the year, as per data from the company's half-year financial report published at the Bucharest (...)
Chromosome Dynamics Returns To RON30,100 Net Profit In H1/2023 Vs RON178.700 Net Loss In H1/2022
Chromosome Dynamics (CHRD.RO), a developer of IT & AI solutions for the agribusiness sector, had a net profit of RON30,100 in the first half of 2023, from a net loss of RON178,700 in the same period of 2022, and a turnover of RON6.75 million, up 48.1% on the year, as per data from the (...)
Orsova Shipyard Switches To RON500,000 Net Profit In H1/2023 From RON2.5M Loss In H1/2022
Shipbuilder Santierul Naval Orsova (SNO.RO), which makes river ships, ended the first half of 2023 with a net profit of RON506,386 from a loss of RON2.5 million in the same period of 2022, the company said in its half-year financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange.
Electromagnetica H1 Net Profit Shrinks 53% YoY To RON17.9M
Electromagnetica Bucuresti (ELMA.RO), which makes electrical equipment and produces electricity, had a net profit of RON8.4 million in the first six months of 2023, down 53% from RON17.9 million reported in the same period of 2022.
