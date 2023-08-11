Romania's Annual Inflation Rate Returns To Single-Digit Territory In July 2023, With 9.4%

Romania's Annual Inflation Rate Returns To Single-Digit Territory In July 2023, With 9.4%. Romania's annual inflation decreased below the 10% threshold in July 2023, reaching 9.4% compared to July 2022, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Friday (August 11). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]