Agriculture holding ROCA Agri RDF to launch non-banking financial institution

Agriculture holding ROCA Agri RDF to launch non-banking financial institution. The agricultural holding ROCA Agri RDF, launched by ROCA Investments, is preparing the launch of a non-banking financial institution (IFN), the company announced. The IFN will offer loans for the agricultural sector, pending authorization from the National Bank of Romania (BNR). With the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]