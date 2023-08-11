Romanian Alexandra Ştefania Uţă wins bronze in 400m hurdles at European Athletics U20

Romanian athlete Alexandra Ştefania Uţă won the bronze medal in the 400m hurdles event at the European Athletics U20 Championships in Jerusalem, Israel. Uţă, who had the fastest time in the qualifiers (56.50 seconds), secured the bronze with a time of 57.02 seconds.