Britain's Endava Reports Over EUR261.2M Turnover In Romania In 2022, Up 37% YoY

Britain's Endava Reports Over EUR261.2M Turnover In Romania In 2022, Up 37% YoY. British software company Endava ended 2022 with a turnover of over EUR261.2 million (over RON1.2 billion), up almost 37% from a turnover of over EUR191 million (RON941.5 million) reported in 2021, as per data published on the finance ministry website. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]