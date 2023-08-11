ROCA Agri RDF Set To Launch Non-Banking Financial Institution To Fund Agribusinesses

ROCA Agri RDF Set To Launch Non-Banking Financial Institution To Fund Agribusinesses. ROCA Agri RDF, the agricultural holding launched by ROCA Investments, will be launching a Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFI) which is intended to cater to the financing needs of the agricultural sector. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]