Romcarbon Net Profit Up 29% YoY To RON5.2M In H1/2023

Plastic packaging maker Romcarbon (ROCE.RO) ended the first half of 2023 with a net profit of RON5.2 million, up 29% on the year, and the increase was also due to selling some assets in the first three months of 2023, as per the company's financial report released on Friday (August 11). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]