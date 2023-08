Romania, Ukraine, Moldova, EC, and US discuss cereal exports in Galați

Romania, Ukraine, Moldova, EC, and US discuss cereal exports in Galați. Representatives from Romania, Ukraine, and the Republic of Moldova, alongside those from the European Commission and the United States, are convening in Galați on Friday, August 11, to discuss solutions for Ukrainian cereal exports following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Cereals (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]