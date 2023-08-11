Romania “the first to stand by our side” in darkest scenario, Moldovan minister says



The Moldovan minister of defense, Anatolie Nosatîi, recently thanked Romania for being the main supporter of the Republic of Moldova. "In the darkest scenario for us, colleagues from Romania will be the first ones to stand by our side," stated the official from Chișinău, as quoted by (...)