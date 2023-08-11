Aerostar Bacau Reports RON47M Net Profit And RON245.4M Turnover For H1/2023

Aerostar Bacau Reports RON47M Net Profit And RON245.4M Turnover For H1/2023. Aerostar Bacau (ARS.RO), an integrated supplier to the global supply chains of major aerospace companies, recorded a net profit of RON46.8 million in January-June 2023, down 4% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]