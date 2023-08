Romgaz Ends H1/2023 With Consolidated Net Profit Of RON1.68B, Down 2.34% YoY

Romgaz Ends H1/2023 With Consolidated Net Profit Of RON1.68B, Down 2.34% YoY. Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) ended the first six months of 2023 with a consolidated net profit of RON1.68 billion, down 2.34% on the year, and revenues of RON5.1 billion, down 32.6% on the year, as per the company's financial report released on Friday (Aug 11). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]