Oil Terminal Net Profit Surges 43% YoY To RON25.4M In H1/2023

Oil Terminal Net Profit Surges 43% YoY To RON25.4M In H1/2023. State-run port operator Oil Terminal (OIL.RO) reported a net profit of RON25.4 million for the first half of 2023, up 43% from RON17.8 million reported in the same period of 2022, the company said in its half-year financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]